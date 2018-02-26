Orange Beach warns spring breakers

The city of Orange Beach is putting spring break partiers on notice via a warning on its website: “If you are looking for a party town, the City of Orange Beach is not it. Underage drinking, illegal drug use, disorderly conduct or any other breach of the peace will not be tolerated. If you choose to violate the law, you will go to jail. THIS IS YOUR WARNING. ”

Orange Beach police say the city has experienced “increases in underage drinking, disorderly conduct and illegal drug use during Spring Break,” according to the proclamation.

More of their listed DONT’S:

Sleep in your car or on the beach.

Have glass containers on the beach.

Dig large holes on the beach or have steel shovels.

Have alcohol on State beaches.

Climb or jump from balconies.

Leave your chairs and tents on the beach after sunset.

Have loud and boisterous music or noise on the beach or in your room.

The Orange Beach Police Department can be reached at 251-981-9777.