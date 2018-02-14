Opelika voters renew property tax







Tuesday, a vote took place in the city of Opelika.

On the ballot was the renewal of a property tax for Opelika City Schools that was first put in place in 1965.

The measure contributes approximately $2 million each year to the city school system.

School administrators say the special property tax brings in funds that the state can’t provide that are important to students.

Final results of the vote revealed that 95 percent voted in favor of renewing the property tax and 5 percent voted against it.