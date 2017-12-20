An online video sparks an investigation into Alabama special election

A comment of a man made to a FOX 10 TV reporter on air was given to Secretary of State John Merrill.

The man’s comments raise suspicions that people from out of state came into Alabama to vote in the Senate special election.

Merrill says he’s working to track down the man for questions.

Merrill wants to find out if the man was referring simply to promoting Democrat Doug Jones, or if the man went so far as to vote and is not a resident of the state.

The votes for the Senate election will be certified by the Secretary of State after Christmas.