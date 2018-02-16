K-9 units track down 3 Alabama men on the run

An arrest warrant in Limestone County leads to stolen vehicles which then leads to even more arrests.

One police officer recognized a stolen vehicle in the driveway of a home they were approaching.

Another stolen car was also spotted.

One person was arrested while three suspects ran from the scene.

Thanks to K-9 units, and the three are now in police custody.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday: “Thanks to the K9 handlers and tracking dogs from the Limestone Correctional Facility for your help today!”

https://twitter.com/LimestoneCoSO/status/964280081555312642