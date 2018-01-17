One Alabama lawmaker weighs in on the possibility of renewing earmarks in spending bills

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) is taking part in a House Rules committee discussion today on whether the House should bring back the practice of earmarks in the budgeting process.

An earmark is where monies is sent to a specific entity without it first passing a merit-based or competitive screening to get those funds.

Byrne warned the committee that any attempt to bring back the practice of earmarks would have to be a different set of guidelines than what was done in the past.

Byrne says earmarks were clearly abused in the past and that fact cannot be ignored in how the rules are written for a new process of earmarking.