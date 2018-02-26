Rep. Bradley Byrne believes tax cut effects have only just begun

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said in a column on his website that Alabamians haven’t yet felt the full effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Byrne said that the hundreds of companies giving out $3 billion worth of bonuses to their employees is just the beginning.

Byrne was part of a recent bonus handout in Mobile with locally owned Xante Corporation.

Byrne said that Americans across the nation will see more savings when it comes time to file 2018 taxes.

Byrne said some companies are adjusting their withholding tables already, and employees will see a bigger paycheck in the months ahead.