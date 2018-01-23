Police officer admitted to UAB Hospital after car wreck while chasing suspect

A Hanceville police officer was taken to UAB Hospital with severe injuries after a car wreck during the pursuit of an escaped burglary suspect.

The wreck happened just after 8 p.m. Monday at the Highway 31 and Highway 91 intersection in downtown Hanceville.

The suspect escaped following a court hearing.

The officer had a few broken bones and will be kept overnight.

Another person, injured in the wreck, was taken to Cullman Regional Hospital.