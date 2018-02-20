NRA hasn’t bought politicians — Candidate pushes lottery — Alabama school threats, and more in Dale Jackson’s 7 Things

The 7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today

1. The NRA narrative is a lie, looking at Alabama’s Republican Senators and Representatives tells you a different story

— On the high-end, Congressman Robert Aderholt received $43,749 lifetime contributions, which isn’t even close to the top tier donors in his campaign account. He raised over a $1 million in 2016 alone.

— The real power of the NRA is in its engaged members and gun owners who support their cause, not the pittance it donates to politicians.

2. Threats against Alabama schools spike in wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting

— There has been a rash of weapons found on students and students who have been arrested after threatening schools in the last few days.

— Oddly, a Daphne student was suspended Friday after he reportedly called 911 to report a threat of gun violence at school.

3. Democrat candidate for Governor trots out lottery, just like the other Democrat candidate

— Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox unveiled a plan for a statewide lottery that he says will provide “$300 million in school funding without raising taxes”.

— Former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb says her “Lifelong Learner Lottery” would help fund three education programs.

4. Media still fixated on Russian FB spending, ignores how little was actually spent in deciding states

— While Russia began its trolling campaign in 2014, the media continues to argue it was all about Trump even though there is plenty of evidence they were just sewing chaos.

— When looking at Russian Facebook ad buys in Pennsylvania ($300), Michigan ($832), and Wisconsin ($1,979) you see a small amount was spent in these states.

5. We are being told we must listen to these kids in Florida, but only when they agree with the prevailing narrative

— The media/Democrats continue to exploit the children involved in the tragedy in Florida, with some arguing we should change the voting age to 16 and all screaming “DO SOMETHING!”.

— They also continue to largely ignore the student who pointed out that the hero football coach who died shielding students may have stopped the event had he been armed.

6. Tax overhaul continues to boost Republicans’ chances in November

— As we get to late February, we continue to see paychecks go up, bonuses go out, and Republicans chances in 2018 improve.

— Approval for the tax bill sits at 51 percent, it was 37 percent in December after a months-long media campaign against it.

7. City of Hoover adds funding for more school resource officers

— Hoover’s Mayor Brocato’s goal to have at least one school resource officer on each campus at all hours of the school day is now a reality.

— There are multiple ideas about increasing security bouncing around Alabama’s political arena right now.