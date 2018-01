Former Vice President Joe Biden (D-Delaware) stood next to Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones as he was sworn in today.

Also, Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, was there to stand with Tina Smith (D-Minnesota) who replaces former Senator Al Franken.

Current Vice President, Mike Pence (R-Indiana), swore in the newly elected junior Senator from Alabama and Minnesota’s Tina Smith.

They assume their duties immediately.