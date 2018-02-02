UPDATED: Normally quiet Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers on #ReleaseTheMemo

UPDATE: President Trump announced the declassification of the memo in a Friday briefing, Politico reports. Watch the video here:

Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) is not a bomb thrower. He quietly toils away in Washington D.C. and in his district while the more outspoken members of the Alabama delegation, Mo Brooks and Bradley Byrne, are favorites of talk radio shows and cable news. As a debate rages over a memo that allegedly describes malfeasance by some in the Justice and Intelligence Communities, Rogers has quietly made a very strong statement. On his website, Rogers claims the memo in question shows some pretty compelling things:

“Recently, some very disturbing information about the actions of a few high- ranking officials at the FBI and Justice Department has come to light. This information describes an effort to use the most sensitive law enforcement techniques to discredit and potentially nullify the 2016 election.”

Why this matters: Democrats should worry about this. Rogers’ statements are not opaque — he is alleging a conspiracy to affect and discredit an election. If this memo contains what Rogers says it does, it will be earth-shaking. As always, especially with Republicans, there is a chance of over-promising and under-delivering.

The details:

— Rep. Devin Nunes penned a memo that many claim shows a pattern of misuse of FISA courts to spy on political opponents.

— Democrats, and the media, have declared this information should never see the light of day for various reasons, including national security, inaccuracy and unfairness because they want their own memo released.

— Earlier this week, the House of Representatives voted to release the memo, this put the onus on the White House to decide to release it or not.

— President Donald Trump told Rep. Jeff Duncan he will release the memo.

UPDATED STATEMENT FROM ROGERS:

Congressman Mike Rogers made the following statement today after President Donald Trump made the FISA memo available to the American public:

“I strongly support President Trump’s decision to make the FISA memo available to the public. Now the American people will be able to see this information and come to their own conclusions. I have read the memo and find it very troubling. Our nation’s sophisticated surveillance tools must never be used against Americans for political purposes.”

