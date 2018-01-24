No more special U.S. Senate elections in Alabama

Tuesday, the Alabama House of Representatives voted 67-31 to do away with special elections for the United States Senate.

The bill, by Representative Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), clarifies how Senate vacancies are to be filled.

Instead of a special election, the governor will appoint an interim senator to serve for up to two years until the next statewide general election.

Clouse said the bill would save the state a lot of money.

Last year’s special election cost the state more than $16 million.

The House Democrat Caucus opposed the bill.