No sign the flu season is over and fatalities are high compared to 2016

The flu outbreak is not over.

The Center for Disease Control out of Atlanta says there have been more than 700 deaths related to the flu since the beginning of October 2017, up until the end of December.

These fatalities are double the figures from 2016.

30 of those deaths were children.

Dr. William Shaffner of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine has only been about 20 to 30 percent effective in combating the virus.

Shaffner says that shouldn’t stop anyone from getting the vaccine since it will mitigate the symptoms surrounding the virus.