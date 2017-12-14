‘Newly-elected Senator Doug Jones will be held accountable for his future votes’ says ALGOP leader

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan, in a news release Tuesday, said Alabamians will hold Doug Jones accountable, saying they will watch what he supports or tries to stop and especially watch how he votes.

Lathan said the party is “deeply disappointed” in the results of Tuesday’s election, and said, “Alabamians are conservative and have no intentions of moving toward the policies of the Democratic Party.”

If Jones aligns himself with the liberal Democrats in Washington, Alabama voters will remember his choices.