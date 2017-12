Dr. Phyllis Edwards could be the new Dothan City School System superintendent.

The Dothan City School Board is one step closer to having her on board.

The board voted 5-2 Monday to offer the post to Dr. Edwards.

The resignation of Dr. Chuck Ledbetter earlier this year, left the superintendent’s job open.

Edwards, for the last 12 years, was the superintendent of the Decatur School System outside of Atlanta.