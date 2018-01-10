New manufacturing plant to bring jobs in Troy

Kimber Manufacturing of Yonkers, New York, will invest $38 million over the next five years to build a new firearms manufacturing facility in Troy.

The facility will create 366 high-paying design engineering and manufacturing jobs.

The new facility will be a large, automated, state-of-the-art design engineering and manufacturing building in Troy.

Mayor Jason Reeves says the city has a strong manufacturing base and Kimber will substantially add to that foundation.

Kimber’s CEO Leslie Edelman said the state’s impressive track record is what attracted them to the state.