Natalee Holloway’s mother files lawsuit against NBC’s Oxygen Media

A lawsuit is filed in the 13-year-old case involving missing Alabama teen Natalee Holloway.

Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee, is taking on NBC’s Oxygen media for making false claims that the remains of her daughter had been found on the island of Aruba.

The Mountain Brook teen went missing there in 2005.

Holloway was asked for a DNA sample as part of that television docu-series.

Holloway says she was led to believe the remains found in Aruba did belong to her daughter.

However, the forensic testing proved that to be false.

Most of the bones were not even human.

Oxygen then produced a six-part miniseries on the event.