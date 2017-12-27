New jobs coming to East Alabama

John Soules Foods, based in Tyler, Texas, has purchased a 266,000-square-foot building off Towel Avenue in Valley for the purpose of expanding its production capabilities to a third plant.

According to the Valley Times-News, the building that’s been purchased is the current home of Mando, which is planning to relocate.

The purchase could mean more than 200 new jobs in the Valley area in the first phase of production and as many as 700 jobs, when phases two and three are included over the next six to seven years.