Charges dropped against former Auburn quarterback Sean White

  • on February 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm CST

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Public intoxication charges against former Auburn University quarterback Sean White were dismissed on Thursday by a municipal judge in Auburn.

White was ordered to pay court costs and complete 20 hours of community service by June 12.

White was dismissed from the Auburn University football team one day after the intoxication incident happened.

An spokesman for the university says the dropped charges will not change White’s status with the football team.

