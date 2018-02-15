A new Alabama city for Cullman County

Residents of Berlin (the locals pronounce it ber-line) in Cullman County, voted Tuesday to form north Alabama’s newest city.

The residents of Berlin voted 45-23 in favor of incorporating the town.

Only 68 of 300 residents eligible to vote actually cast a ballot at the Berlin Community Center.

Berlin will now become the 12th municipality in Cullman County.

Now, the county will conduct a census and enter an order of incorporation.

City officials will also have to set an election soon for mayor, a council and other elected officials.