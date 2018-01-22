Need a vacay? Here are some discounts going on at Alabama State Parks

After the stress of the holidays, you deserve a few days away from work and home. An Alabama state park is the perfect place to help you recharge and get ready for the new year without draining your bank account. Select parks are currently offering winter specials on overnight accommodations now through February 2018. Check out the current specials listed below and begin planning your winter getaway.

Current Winter Specials at Alabama State Parks

Chewacla State Park

Camping and cabins: Discounted rates. Some restrictions apply.

For more details, call 334-887-5621.

www.alapark.com/chewacla-state-park

DeSoto State Park

Discover DeSoto Package: Motel rooms only $79 per couple.

For more details, call 800-568-8840.

www.alapark.com/desoto-state-park

Frank Jackson State Park

Camping: Now through February 28, stay three nights for the price of two.

Campsites only, cabins not included.

For reservations, call 334-493-6988.

www.alapark.com/frank-jackson-state-park

Gulf State Park

Cabins and cottages: 15 percent off new reservations for stays before January 30.

For reservations, call 251-948-7275.

www.alapark.com/gulf-state-park

Joe Wheeler State Park

Camping: Three nights for just $50.

Lodge rooms: Stay for two nights Sunday through Thursday for just $99.

Cabins: 25 percent off any cabin. No minimum night requirement.

Offers valid through January 31.

For reservations, call 256-247-5461.

www.alapark.com/joe-wheeler-state-park

Lakepoint Resort State Park

January only: $59.95 double queen lodge room, or stay two nights at the regular rate and get a third night free on any cabin, lakeside cottage, lodge room, or campsite. Use discount code “DQ59” when making reservations online.

February only: $69.95 double queen lodge room, if you make your reservation before January 31. You will also receive a coupon at check-in for one free boat ramp pass that’s good for your entire stay. Use discount code “FISH” when making reservations online.

For more details, call 800-544-5253.

www.alapark.com/lakepoint-state-park

Lake Guntersville State Park

Camping: $15 per night Sunday through Thursday.

Offers valid through February 28.

For reservations, call 256-571-5455.

www.alapark.com/lake-guntersville-state-park

Monte Sano State Park

Cabins: Now through February 28, stay three nights and get the fourth night free.

Offer valid for Sunday through Thursday nights only.

For reservations, call 256-534-3757.

www.alapark.com/monte-sano-state-park

Only available at DeSoto, Cheaha, Joe Wheeler, Lakepoint, and Lake Guntersville state parks

Hunter’s Special: $49.95 special lodge room rate.

Hunters must show hunting license and WMA permit upon check-in.

Now through February 28.

For more information about these and other Alabama State Parks specials, visit this link. These deals are highlighted each month in the Parks newsletter. To receive the newsletter, you can sign up here. You can also stay informed about your favorite state park via social media. For a complete list of Alabama State Parks social media accounts, visit this link.

The Alabama State Parks Division relies on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. To learn more about Alabama State Parks, visit this link.

Press Release/Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources