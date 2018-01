Two stores will be affected in Alabama after a nationwide store closing begins for Toys “R” Us.

The company announced that 182 stores out of the 800 in the United States will be closed up in the next six months.

The Toys “R” Us in Tuscaloosa and the store in Birmingham on Summit Blvd. will be included in the closing.

Toys “R” Us also has 800 stores around the world.

The international stores will not be affected.