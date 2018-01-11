National retail giant bumps up its hourly wages

Retail giant Walmart is upping its hourly wage to $11 an hour.

Walmart will also issue bonuses to their current employees.

The company made the announcement on Thursday saying the increase and bonuses will happen in February.

CEO Doug McMillon says they are building on investments in associates due to the recent tax reform bill passed by Congress.

McMillon says the tax cuts have given the company an opportunity to be more competitive globally and accelerate plans here in the U.S.