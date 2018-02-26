Alleged murder weapon revealed in Alabama woman’s death

The murder warrant for the husband of Kat West was filed in court just before the weekend.

The documents list the murder weapon as the bottle of Lucid Absinthe the couple bought just hours before the woman’s death.

The purchase of that bottle is shown on the surveillance video of a liquor store.

Police say Kat West’s death was caused by blunt force trauma.

She was found lying in the front yard of her home a month ago.

Her husband Jeff West was arrested and charged with her death late last week.