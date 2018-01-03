Mumps in Alabama

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, two cases of mumps have been confirmed at Central High School in Phenix City, and officials are investigating.

The agency and the school are notifying parents about how they can protect their children from the mumps.

The disease is caused by a virus, that causes a fever, muscle aches and constant tiredness.

It is best known for swollen salivary glands that cause puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw.

The virus can be prevented with a vaccine.