Roy Moore is still 15,000 votes short, even if every military and provisional ballot were cast in his favor

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said today that a total of 366 military ballots were returned from overseas, and 4,967 provisional ballots were cast.

That is far short of the more than 20,000 votes Moore needs to close the gap.

Judge Roy Moore has still not conceded his loss to Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones in the U.S. Senate race last week.

Final results will be certified sometime between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3, according to Merrill’s office.