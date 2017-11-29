Moore speaks tonight in Theodore…Woodfin is sworn in as the youngest mayor in Birmingham to date…and more

Judge Roy Moore is scheduled to speak in Theodore tonight at Magnolia Springs Baptist Church. The pastor of the church, Dr. David Gonnella, is a longtime friend and supporter of Moore. Tonight’s campaign stop will be a full church service which begins at 6:30 p.m. Gonnella says due to “security issues” there will only be one camera inside the church, providing footage to all media outlets. Moore will also be in Fairhope, Dec. 5. Reportedly, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will be with Moore at the appearance in Fairhope.

Devonte Rashaud Hunter, 22, of Gadsden, is arrested by Auburn police Sunday and charged with attempted first-degree sodomy and second-degree possession of marijuana after a 20-year-old female customer of a local bar complained he had forced her into a bathroom and used a handgun to threaten her into performing a sex act. Hunter was taken to the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Voters in Phenix City are angry after a growing number of people allegedly used business addresses to register in the recent city council election between Vicky Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt. The election will be a run-off on Dec. 19. Secretary of State John Merrill says if you live in a particular house, then that’s where you need to be registered to vote.

Randall Woodfin, 36, was sworn in Tuesday as Birmingham’s youngest mayor in the modern era. Woodfin vowed to take on crime, work with the city council and improve services for Birmingham during a midday ceremony outside of City Hall. Woodfin acknowledged previous mayors, including outgoing mayor, William Bell. Former mayors Richard Arrington and Bernard Kincaid were also at the event. The mayor has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference today at City Hall to discuss the start of his new administration.

Marianne Adams, 47, of Dadeville, formerly a treasurer of the Alabama Jail Association, was convicted of first-degree theft in stealing an undetermined amount of money which was in excess of $5,000. Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday that Adams pleaded guilty Monday in Tallapoosa County Circuit Court. Adams received three years in prison, which was suspended, and then she was given three years of probation.

It doesn’t matter if President Trump retweets fake videos, if the threat they show is real. That is the reaction from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who defended President Trump’s retweet of anti-Muslim videos which were posted by a leader of an extreme far-right British group, purporting to show violence committed by Muslims. She stated, “I’m not talking about the nature of the video, I think you’re focusing on the wrong thing. The threat is real and that’s what the President is talking about. It is the need for national security, the need for military spending, and those are very real things, there’s nothing fake about that.”