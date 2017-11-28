Moore continues the campaign in Henagar…Two Louisiana murderers nabbed in Alabama…ISIS threatens attack during Christmas…and more

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is back on the campaign trail, just 15 days away from the special election. Moore spoke at a community center last night in Henagar. 200 people packed the facility to hear the judge. Moore again denied the recent allegations against him, calling the implications of sexual misconduct completely false. Moore also talked about his opponent Doug Jones and the vastly different political platforms they have.

A retired Marine Corps colonel has stepped into the special Senate election. 60-year-old Lee Busby is launching a write-in campaign. Busby wants to offer an alternative vote for those who don’t want Moore or Jones. Busby served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also served as an aide to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Two people wanted for four murders in Louisiana are nabbed in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office found Taurus Hamilton and his mother Belinda Hamilton Folse in the Skyland Boulevard area. Officers were alerted by LA Police to be on the look out for the duo. Hamilton and his mother will be extradited back to Baton Rouge.

An Alabama man caught in Georgia remains in that state. Fugitive Shane Vernon was caught in DeKalb county after escaping the Coosa County Jail here in Alabama. Vernon went on a crime spree that involved stealing cars, tying up homeowners and kidnapping one man across state lines. There is no schedule set up yet for when Vernon will be extradited back to Alabama to face additional charges. The Coosa County sheriff says that Vernon managed to escape due to malfunctioning jail equipment.

The tax relief bill working its way through the Senate before Christmas may hit a snag. Two Republican lawmakers are considering a no vote for the tax package. Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Bob Corker of Tennessee are seeking changes to the legislation before they will vote in favor of it. Corker wants a measure that prevents tax cuts from ballooning the deficit. Corker says he’s not threatening anything. He just wants an important issue resolved. Johnson wants bigger tax breaks for pass-through businesses, which he says will help small family-owned businesses. Republicans only have a one vote majority in the 23-member Budget Committee.

ISIS is threatening a terror attack during the Christmas holidays. The terror group started circulating a picture of Santa at Times Square New York City with the message that that they will be in that city soon. ISIS has also issued similar threats to other big cities in Europe like London, Paris and Rome.