Moore campaign raising money for voter fraud investigation
Bill Armistead, the campaign chairman for the Judge Roy Moore campaign, says they are getting pressure from people who are encouraging Moore not to concede the race.
He also noted the campaign has received a large number of voter fraud reports.
Moore lost to Mountain Brook Democrat Doug Jones by more than 20,000 votes.
Secretary of State John Merrill says it is unlikely the campaign can erase that gap with the remaining military and provisional ballots.