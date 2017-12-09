An average of six of the most recent polls indicates that Roy Moore has a slim lead over Doug Jones in the race to become Alabama’s next senator, with an average of 48.3 percent of likely voters saying they will vote for Moore and 45.6 percent saying they will vote for Jones.

Why it matters: Moore’s campaign received a bump this week through a combination of the Republican National Committee reinstating its support, President Donald Trump tweeting several endorsements (along with stumping for the candidate in nearby Pensacola), and the news that one of his accusers added her own notes below his alleged signature in her high school yearbook.

The push appears to be helping Moore, as some polls indicate growing support.

The polls:

— Moore leads Jones 51-44 in a Change Research poll conducted Dec. 5-7.

— Moore leads Jones 50-43 in a Raycom News Network/Strategy Research poll conducted Dec. 4.

— Jones leads Moore 48-44 in a Gravis Marketing poll conducted Dec. 1-3.

— Moore leads Jones 49-46 in an Emerson College poll conducted Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

— Moore leads Jones 49-43 in a CBS/YouGov poll conducted Nov. 28-Dec. 1.

— Jones leads Moore 50-47 in a Washington Post poll conducted Nov. 27-30.

