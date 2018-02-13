Montgomery could have its first charter school running by this coming September

The Alabama Charter School Commission approved the plans for Montgomery’s first charter school startup.

The plan passed with a 5 to 1 vote for the creation of Lead Academy.

Charlotte Meadows is the board chair for Lead Academy.

She says the startup school will now look into the purchasing of a 44,000 square foot building for sale on South Court Street.

They hope to provide education for Pre-K to 5th grade this coming September.

A charter school is still funded by the state.

It is given more freedom in its educational goals and the students they serve.

(Sign-up for our daily newsletter here and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.)