Mobile joins in the lawsuits of opioid drug makers

The city of Mobile filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the opioid manufacturing drug industry in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama and made the announcement on Thursday.

The suit blames drug makers and distributors for costs associated with an epidemic of opioid painkiller abuse.

The suit broadly alleges the industry’s misled doctors, concealing the opioid drugs’ addictive potential.

Mobile joins Birmingham and other Alabama cities and counties in suing the opioid drug companies.