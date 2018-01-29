Alabama homeless shelter heavily damaged when driver loses control

McKemie Place, a homeless women’s shelter in Mobile, is trying to continue serving the homeless after a SUV driver lost control and slammed into the corner of the brick building, heavily damaging it.

McKemie Place officials said 45 guests and three staff members were in the building at the time, but no one was hurt.

Emergency repairs sealed the huge hole, but the building has structural damage.

If you can help with a new location for the shelter, call 205-789-3502.