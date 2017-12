Hanna Statkewics, 19, of Mobile, has gone missing and Mobile Police need your help in finding her.

According to the Mobile Police Department Facebook page, Statkewics was last seen on Dec. 22 in downtown Mobile wearing a black jacket with a hood.

Statkewics is 5-foot-7 and 132 pounds.

If you have any information about Hanna Statkewics’ whereabouts, contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.