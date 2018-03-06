Mobile and Baldwin county state rep earns award from Energy Institute of Alabama

MONTGOMERY—Rep. Randy Davis, who represents the House District 96 counties of Baldwin and Mobile, is the 2018 recipient of the Energy Institute of Alabama’s Leadership Award. Davis received the award at the group’s Energy Day, held last week. “Representative Davis has been a staunch supporter of clean, affordable, reliable energy production in Alabama. He understands the need for a solid energy base, which also provides an economic boost to our economy in the form of jobs,” said EIA Chairman and former Speaker of the House Seth Hammett.

Davis was honored by the recognition. “I was surprised at receiving the award. My work has always been centered on making our state a better place. However, I am grateful and humbled by EIA’s recognition. Speaker Hammett appointed me to the Southern States Energy Board in 2003, and our work with the 15 other Southern states and two territories has been very valuable to the Baldwin/Mobile area and the State of Alabama. We are blessed with so many natural resources, and I have worked to make the coexistence between the energy and environmental communities the highest priority.”

As the vice chairman of the SSEB, Davis works to enhance economic development and the quality of life in the South through innovations in energy and environmental policies, programs and technologies.

“Vice Chairman, Randy Davis is the leader of a southern legislative caucus of key legislators who support innovative state energy and environmental legislation, new technologies, and inventive policies that spur economic development. Randy is also a leader of the Southeast Regional Carbon Sequestration Partnership, a government/industry consortium, that was the first in the nation to demonstrate carbon capture and storage at Plant Barry in Bucks, Alabama,” said Kenneth J. Nemeth, secretary and executive director, Southern States Energy Board.

“Representative Davis embodies the spirit of a true legislative leader, serving his state while targeting technological breakthroughs that can be utilized throughout the nation. The Southern States Energy Board is duly proud and honored to have Representative Randy Davis as its vice chairman of the board,” he added.

Davis was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2002 and is currently serving his fourth term. He is the chairman of the Constitution, Campaigns and Elections committee and the Baldwin County Legislation committee. He is a member of the following committees: Agriculture and Forestry, Mobile County Legislation, Rules and Insurance.

The EIA’s mission is to promote reliable, affordable and clean energy to help grow Alabama’s economy, create high-paying jobs, and build public support for Alabama’s energy industry. To learn more, visit this link.

(Courtesy Energy Institute of Alabama)