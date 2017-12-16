Mo Brooks’ prostate cancer surgery was a success
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) underwent a successful surgery to remove his cancerous prostate yesterday, according to a statement released by his office.
The details:
— In a speech on the House floor this week, Brooks announced he had been diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer.
— He had his surgery done at the Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham.
— Brooks attributes discovery of the cancer and his prognosis to losing the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate earlier this year.
— “Had I won, I would not have had time for my physical and PSA test,” Brooks said in a statement on Wednesday.
— “I would not have had a prostate biopsy. I would not now know about my ‘high risk’ prostate cancer.”
— Brooks will have a post-surgery medical procedure on December 20, the statement also said.
The Yellowhammer News team wishes Congressman Brooks a full and speedy recovery! We’re praying for you, Mo!