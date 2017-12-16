Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) underwent a successful surgery to remove his cancerous prostate yesterday, according to a statement released by his office.

The details:

— In a speech on the House floor this week, Brooks announced he had been diagnosed with high-risk prostate cancer.

— He had his surgery done at the Urology Centers of Alabama in Birmingham.

— Brooks attributes discovery of the cancer and his prognosis to losing the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate earlier this year.

— “Had I won, I would not have had time for my physical and PSA test,” Brooks said in a statement on Wednesday.

— “I would not have had a prostate biopsy. I would not now know about my ‘high risk’ prostate cancer.”

— Brooks will have a post-surgery medical procedure on December 20, the statement also said.

The Yellowhammer News team wishes Congressman Brooks a full and speedy recovery! We’re praying for you, Mo!