Alabama’s Mo Brooks has cancer

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) reveals that he has prostate cancer.

Brooks lost the Republican primary for Senate and he said that outcome saved his life because he was able to get a physical and appropriate tests.

Brooks said on the House floor today, “God works in mysterious ways. When you are an elected official, missed votes require an explanation. That is why I disclosed this very personal, very private and humbling matter.”

Brooks said if he had won the Senate primary, he would have likely postponed going to the doctor.