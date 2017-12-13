Alabama’s Mo Brooks has cancer
Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) reveals that he has prostate cancer.
Brooks lost the Republican primary for Senate and he said that outcome saved his life because he was able to get a physical and appropriate tests.
Brooks said on the House floor today, “God works in mysterious ways. When you are an elected official, missed votes require an explanation. That is why I disclosed this very personal, very private and humbling matter.”
Brooks said if he had won the Senate primary, he would have likely postponed going to the doctor.