The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues a missing child alert for four brothers last seen in Arab.

The four boys are ages 1, 4, 5 and 11.

They were taken from their grandmother’s home without permission by 29-year-old Carissa Cummings and 39-year-old Marcus Simmons, the parents.

The boys were placed in the care of the grandmother by DHR.

The boys may be traveling with the parents in a 2003 white Ford Windstar.