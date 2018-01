Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and the Republicans caucus in the Alabama Senate introduced a bill that would let more taxpayers take the maximum standard deduction on their state income taxes.

According to Marsh, that would amount to a middle-class tax cut in Alabama.

Today, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said Alabama’s economy is growing and state budgets are on a sounder footing, providing an opportunity for the tax break.