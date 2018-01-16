Mary Scott Hunter: Alabama high school graduates are better prepared than ever, data shows

With few exceptions, Alabama high school graduates should be ready for college or career on the day they step across that stage and collect their high school diploma. Unfortunately, too often, our grads are required to take “Remedial” or “Developmental” courses when they arrive at the front door of their Alabama college. You might remember these “0900 classes” as they are sometimes called. They deflate the spirits of our graduates, cost extra, and are just a “total drag” as one graduate recently said to me.

Remediation is reduced by proper preparation in school and consistency from our colleges and universities regarding their expectations of our high school graduates. As part of my work on the Alabama State Board of Education these last six years, I often highlight the rates of remediation using maps of the state in presentations and worked to bring programs to our schools which identify students who need a little extra in their senior year. West Limestone and Etowah High School are piloting programs now.

It’s certainly been a team effort, and I’ve been encouraged by a recent PARCA report showing the percentage of high school graduates who had to take remedial courses upon entering Alabama colleges decreased to 28.8 percent for the graduating class of 2016, down from 34.6 percent in 2011. This is especially significant because the number of high school graduates has increased during those same years. The rates are even better in my home county of Madison and my State Board of Education District 8.

Why Does Reduced Remediation Matter?

The fight to bring down remediation rates must continue. We violate too many trusts when so many students are forced into remedial classes. First and foremost, we violate the trust of our students and parents. Students work hard to earn their diplomas and they expect to be prepared for what lies ahead of them. High rates of remedial education show that too many aren’t adequately prepared, but they find out after it’s too late. Besides the disappointment and frustration this brings, it increases the cost of college. This is a serious problem for Alabama students and their families.

We also violate the trust of the higher education institutions admitting our students or the employers who could hire them. When we give a student a diploma, we’re saying that Alabama has educated that student and that they are college-or-career ready. High remediation rates show that isn’t always true, and it makes you wonder how many graduates aren’t career ready either. A skilled workforce is a major priority for employers trying to decide where to locate new jobs or grow business, and poor performance indicators can cause employers to look elsewhere.

Finally, high remediation rates violate the trust of the taxpayer. Taxpayers give the state and its schools money with the expectation that it will be used wisely and efficiently to build good schools and a strong workforce. It’s simply not fair to the taxpayer for money to be spent on inadequate educational outcomes that result in do-overs at the college level.

What Do We Do?

To fully achieve the goals set in Plan 2020, the remediation rate needs to be reduced by roughly 3 percent a year. How do we achieve this?

We need to keep improving the quality of education received at every K-12 level. A few years ago, we began requiring the ACT with writing, the college entrance exam, for every Alabama high school junior. High schools need to use the results to catch their students up during their senior year. Tutoring and mentoring programs should be more accessible for students. We need to guide students through the college application and financial aid processes. Financial assistance options should be discussed and explained thoroughly. We need to empower our students to make the best decisions for their future.

Alabama will be a greater place if we can achieve our goals. Our students must be more prepared for college and careers the moment they graduate high school. Our economy will thrive, and our heart’s desire for our children will be met if we take the time and effort to invest in the next generation of Alabamians.

(Mary Scott Hunter, R-Huntsville, is a member of the State Board of Education.)