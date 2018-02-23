Martha Roby on calls for action after Parkland shooting: ‘You can’t legislate against evil’

Thursday morning at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs and Issues breakfast at the Alabama Activity Center, Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) offered her views on the push for more gun regulation in the wake of last week’s mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Roby warned against reacting with legislation.

“You can’t legislate against evil,” she said. “And so, we just need to be very careful. We need to take a look at the laws that we already have on the books and make sure that those are being implemented the way they are intended. And then we will continue to have these meaningful conversations about the passionate views on both sides of the issue.”

Jeff Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and works as the editor of Breitbart TV. Follow Jeff on Twitter @jeff_poor.