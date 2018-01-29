Marion County, Ala., public fishing lake temporarily closed Feb. 1

Marion County Public Fishing Lake will temporarily close on February 1, 2018. The lake will reopen in the following weeks under the operation of new lake manager Barbara Goggans. During the closure, anglers looking for a great place to fish can visit Lamar County Public Fishing Lake in Sulligent, Ala., which is about an hour drive southwest of Marion County lake.

For more information about Marion County Public Fishing Lake and other state-owned public fishing lakes, contact the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471, or visit the website for more info.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, click this link.

(News Release/Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)