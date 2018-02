Montgomery is getting in on the Mardi Gras celebrations that started last week in Mobile.

The fifth annual Mardi Gras Block Party for the Capitol City will be held between Bibb and Tallapoosa streets.

A Cajun cook-off will showcase great food for the lunch hour, and a Grammy award-winning music group from New Orleans will be performing.

Rebirth Brass Band will be live at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.