The F.B.I. field office out of Birmingham is looking for a bank robber who hit two places on Thursday, one in Birmingham and one in Pell City.

The F.B.I. says the suspect is a white male who wore a fake beard, red laced high-top shoes and a grey shirt.

He used a maroon duffle bag.

The getaway car was a silver Hyundai Electra with Alabama plates.

This individual is also a suspect in two other PNC bank robberies earlier in 2018.