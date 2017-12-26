Man turns himself in after Christmas Eve shooting in Troy
A man from Troy is now in police custody for a Christmas Eve shooting that killed one person and injured four others.
54-year-old Charles Foster pulled a handgun after a domestic dispute got out of hand.
56-year-old Eddie Blair is the shooting victim.
His body was found near a home in Troy.
Three other men and a woman were injured.
One remains hospitalized today.
Foster apparently turned himself into police later that night.
His bond has been set at $300,000 dollars.