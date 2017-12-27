Alabama man nabbed after using funny money
Monquie O’Neal Williams, 22, of Huntsville, was arrested by Decatur Police on theft charges after using counterfeit bills to purchase cell phones in Decatur.
Williams is suspected of purchasing a Samsung cell phone from a man in Decatur on August 4 with $600 in “for motion picture use only” money, which has no value.
Then, on Sept. 12, Williams purchased an iPhone for $500 with the fake bills.
Williams was taken to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000.