Man killed in standoff with Alabama deputies

A man has been killed in a standoff with Alabama authorities after he shot at deputies attempting to serve him an eviction notice.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office released few details at a Tuesday news conference on the Monday death of 66-year-old Robert Lewis Yates.

AL.com reports a SWAT team entered Yates’ home at 6:30 p.m., about five hours after the shooting started. Yates shot at them. It’s unclear how he died. No deputies were injured.

County District Attorney Robert Wilters says Yates had been fighting with his landlord over maintenance issues since 2016, but he was unaware if Yates had any “noticeable” criminal past.

Daphne Police Capt. Jud Beedy, a member of the Baldwin County major crimes unit, says authorities are trying to determine if deadly force was justified.

