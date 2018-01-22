Alabama man eludes police over the weekend, search continues
A manhunt is underway that started over the weekend in Autauga County.
22-year-old Andrekus Wooley of Millbrook is identified as the suspect in a shooting in Clanton.
A 34-year-old male victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
23-year-old Willie Reeves of Montgomery was also taken into custody after he and Wooley took off from the scene in a vehicle.
The two later made a run for the woods near County Road 20.
Wooley is still at large.