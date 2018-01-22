Alabama man eludes police over the weekend, search continues

A manhunt is underway that started over the weekend in Autauga County.

22-year-old Andrekus Wooley of Millbrook is identified as the suspect in a shooting in Clanton.

A 34-year-old male victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

23-year-old Willie Reeves of Montgomery was also taken into custody after he and Wooley took off from the scene in a vehicle.

The two later made a run for the woods near County Road 20.

Wooley is still at large.