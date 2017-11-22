Madison County Sheriff’s Office rocked by scandalous claims in a lawsuit…Jones pushes back on Trump’s comments…and more

Democrat Senate candidate Doug Jones is pushing back on comments made by the President on Jones’ record on crime and immigration. Jones cited his time as a U.S. attorney, saying his record speaks for itself and shows he is not soft on crime. Jones spoke after spending the day in Huntsville making campaign stops. He spent time with leaders in the space and defense industry.

The armed and dangerous escaped inmate from the Coosa County jail is now behind bars. Shane Vernon was found in DeKalb County, Georgia, last night. He will be extradited back to Alabama. Vernon went on a two-day run of stealing cars and money, invading homes, tying up homeowners and even kidnapping a man and traveling across the state line before letting his hostage go.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is being rocked by scandalous claims in a 600-page lawsuit. A female officer is leveling claims of racial discrimination and sexual misconduct against the department. The officer has hidden camera footage to prove her point. Marina Garcia caught her co-worker having sex with a police captain in a shared office on tape. Garcia claims her confrontations of the matter were met with demotions and cuts in pay.

The U.S. Navy is involved in the search for a missing Argentinian submarine. Right now, a heat signal has been located about 185 miles off the coast of that country and 230 feet below the surface by a Navy aircraft. Reports say that a rescue vessel now in the area is also hearing a sonar signal. The 44 crew members have enough oxygen for seven days. They went missing last Wednesday, and currently it’s a race against time.

President Trump says he’s in favor of releasing more details of congressmen who have been using taxpayer money to pay for sexual harassment lawsuit settlements. The news of this practice was revealed this week during hearings for sexual harassment policy revamping on Capitol Hill.

Trump responded to a question on whether there should be more transparency from the congressional Office of Compliance, saying it’s good for women for these harassment claims to be exposed.

Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling for the investigation of one of those congressmen caught up in sexual harassment claims. Pelosi says an ethics investigation should be launched against John Conyers of Michigan. Conyers is the longest serving member of Congress. Many workers in his office claim he made sexual advances, used inappropriate language, engaged in touching and had several affairs while they worked for him. The latest settlement Conyers made was in 2015.