Madison City officials want minor league baseball back in their city…Congressman Mo Brooks votes absentee for Moore…and more

A legislative update was held Monday at the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) told the audience, when asked, that he had voted absentee for Roy Moore. He said Democrat Doug Jones doesn’t align with his beliefs. After being confronted, Brooks said, “If I had to choose which side I think would prevail in a court of law, I would choose Roy Moore’s side.”

A few days after the Auburn victory over Alabama, crews are still cleaning up. Toilet paper can be seen hanging from trees all around Toomer’s Corner. Rolling the trees happens after every Auburn football victory but crews say this rolling is one for the books. The job should be finished today.

Monday, in Henegar, in DeKalb County, Judge Roy Moore held a rally for the first time in nearly two weeks. Moore discussed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him, what he says he’ll do if elected and the real reason he says he believes politicians on both sides don’t want him in the U.S. Senate. Moore said they are aware of his past and spoke directly about the allegations of sexual misconduct, saying it’s dirty politics. Moore also spoke about what he will do in Washington. He said, “I think I know how to strengthen the military and it isn’t by putting transgender troops and opposing Trump’s ban on transgender troops in the military.” Moore got a standing ovation for that and followed by saying he would not fund Planned Parenthood and would work to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Senate Republicans are pushing for a vote on tax reform this week. The bill can only stand two no votes from GOP lawmakers. President Trump is personally lobbying lawmakers on Capitol Hill today. Senate Small Business Committee Chairman James Risch (R-ID) is backing the bill. He stated, “We have a real opportunity to make changes that will have a tangible, positive effect on the American people and create an environment for our nation’s job creators to prosper.”

Madison City officials want to bring minor league baseball back to north Alabama. The Madison City Council voted Monday night to rezone 106 acres of land from an industrial area to an urban district. A stadium could be built on the property. Talks to bring baseball to Madison got serious after the Mobile BayBears were sold. The team’s new owners are considering Madison as a location for the team.