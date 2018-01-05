Leigh Corfman sues Judge Roy Moore

Leigh Corfman, of Gadsden, one of the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct decades ago, has filed a lawsuit against him.

Corfman alleges that Moore sexually abused her in 1979 when she was 14 years old and he a 32-year-old Etowah County assistant district attorney.

She says after coming forward during Moore’s 2016 Senate campaign, Moore denied the allegation and “defamed” her.

Corfman is asking Moore to retract his statements, publicly apologize and pay the “costs and expenses of this action.”